Good news for Mexican fans - come August there will be more options available in Port Macquarie.
"I am excited to bring the excitement of Guzman y Gomez to Port Macquarie in August," Guzman y Gomez Port Macquarie franchisee Danny Athans said.
Advertisement
Read more:
The Port Macquarie franchise, which will be located at the Port Macquarie Service Centre, has hired more than 60 staff and majority are local residents.
"We're excited to be supporting the local community through job opportunities and continued career growth," Mr Athans said.
The business is looking to employ another 40 full time, part-time and casual roles. These include cooks and restaurant crew, baristas, team leaders and restaurant managers.
The August opening is dependent on weather.
Port Macquarie Service Centre manager Graham Linn said the project has already been delayed by more than 130 days due to extensive rainfall.
It was originally scheduled to open before the Easter school holidays in April.
The building was formerly home to Subway before it was demolished.
The purpose-built store for the Mexican fast food restaurant includes a dual drive-through.
Lianda Constructions is the building contractor.
Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen GYG has more than 160 restaurants in Australia, Singapore, Japan and the US.
Meanwhile, Port Macquarie is also a confirmed site for a Taco Bell restaurant.
The fast food restaurant with a drive-through is part of a larger project, which is under construction, at 128 Hastings River Drive.
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.