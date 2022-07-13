Port Macquarie News
Our Business

Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen sets Port Macquarie opening date

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
July 13 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Service Centre manager Graham Linn said the Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen is set to open in late August. Photo: Liz Langdale.

Good news for Mexican fans - come August there will be more options available in Port Macquarie.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.