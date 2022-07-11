Port Macquarie News

Tacking Point Tavern sold to Flower Hotels and Laundy Hotels partnership

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tacking Point Tavern has been sold. Photo: HTL Property.

Port Macquarie-Hastings multi-pub owner Alistair Flower has jointly-purchased Lighthouse Beach's Tacking Point Tavern with Laundy Hotels.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.