Port Macquarie-Hastings multi-pub owner Alistair Flower has jointly-purchased Lighthouse Beach's Tacking Point Tavern with Laundy Hotels.
HTL Property was tasked with selling the tavern, along with Port Macquarie Hotel on behalf of the Taphouse Group.
Advertisement
The agency did not reveal how much either premise sold for, other than to say market guidance was achieved.
In April the agency gave the collective sale estimate of $100 million for both entities.
Alistair Flower from Flower Hotels said he's excited about the purchase, after also recently snapping up the Mercure Hotel with the Laundy family.
"Arthur and the Laundy family are the most respected hoteliers in the country," he said.
"Our partnership is a great fit, as our core values are aligned to run family-centric hotels that are the heartbeat of the community."
Mr Flower said Tacking Point Tavern will be entirely operated by Flower Hotels.
Flower Hotels also operates the Settlers Inn Hotel, Fernhill Tavern, Long Flat Pub, Beechwood Hotel, Lake Cathie Tavern, Little Shack Kiosk and Hastings Hotel.
Mr Flower acknowledged the fantastic job the Taphouse Group had done in operating the Tacking Point Tavern.
There are no plans to change the set up which has already been established.
"It's a great facility and it's a fantastic renovation," he said.
"We're very excited to continue on."
Mr Flower said his vision is to create a "community first" premises.
"I'm certainly very excited and buoyant about this location," he said.
Mr Flower said the area of Lighthouse Beach takes in a huge catchment and he's grateful for the opportunity to expand his operations into the area.
Tacking Point Tavern is a 6700sqm hotel and located adjacent the Lighthouse Plaza Shopping Centre.
The Laundy Hotels is an established pub and hotel group and owns over 20 venues in NSW.
Advertisement
"We will continue to look at opportunities both in capital cities and in regional centres in order to grow our family business, and to leverage the experience and scale we've built over three generations," Arthur Laundy said.
HTL Property National Director Dan Dragicevich said Tacking Point Tavern ticks all the investment fundamental boxes that astute large format hoteliers gravitate towards.
"[Its] efficient tavern style reconfiguration, 270 degree onsite parking, strategically located adjacent a retail precinct and within an exclusive neighbourhood trading catchment," he said.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.