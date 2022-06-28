Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Hotel sold to established NSW hotelier

June 28 2022
The Port Macquarie Hotel has sold. Photo: HTL Property.

The Port Macquarie Hotel has sold for the record price of at least $50 million.

