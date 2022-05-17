Port Macquarie News

Newcastle Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske re-emphasises club's support behind Sovereign Hills sporting facility

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske, Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher and Nationals Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan on Friday. Photo: Paul Jobber

A lack of suitable sports facilities has held the Port Macquarie-Hastings region back for years and is the main reason why the Newcastle Jets haven't played here since July 2018.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

If you've got any sports stories, don't hesitate to give me a buzz on 6588 6613. I'd love to have a yarn.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.