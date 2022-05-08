featured,

Port Macquarie locals painted the town pink on Sunday (May 8) for the annual Mother's Day Classic. Over 600 people registered for the five kilometre walk and run to help raise vital funds for breast cancer research. Volunteer organisers Carmen Abi-Saab and Kylie Bulmer were thrilled to be back following a few hiccups over the past couple of years. "In 2020 we had to go virtual for the event because of Covid. Last year we did have an actual physical event, but because of the multiple Covid restrictions, numbers were limited," Ms Abi-Saab said. "This year is the first year that we're back. We're really excited." The 2022 Mother's Day Classic is the eighth year the event has run in Port Macquarie. One in seven Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and one in 700 men. Funds raised from the day will be donated to two organisations. "The Mother's Day Classic is here to fund breast cancer research by the National Breast Cancer Foundation. We also do additional fundraising here in Port Macquarie to support the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute," Ms Abi-Saab said. "Another reason that we're here today is to acknowledge and honour those who have been impacted by breast cancer." Local ambassador, Jessica Fussell participated in the Port Macquarie event, along with her husband, two children, friends and family. Jessica was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in August 2019 and has been through multiple types of chemotherapy, surgeries, immunotherapy and radiation. In 2021, Jessica was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in her lungs. Jessica is proud to share her experience and raise awareness of breast cancer in the local community. "I'm so proud to be the ambassador of the Mother's Day Classic. It's an honour and a privilege to be part of such a beautiful event," she said. The Mother's Day Classic Foundation has donated nearly $40 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to fund life-saving breast cancer research since 1998. Almost 1.5 million Australians have participated in the Mother's Day Classic over the past 24 years, making it Australia's largest fun run and walk for breast cancer research. Organisers of the Port Macquarie event would like to thank all of the sponsors that made the day possible as well as the major event partner HEM Property. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/6929dd8e-5722-4cf3-bedf-ca0ced64b2fa.JPG/r0_208_4705_2866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg