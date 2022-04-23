news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie-Hastings residents and visitors are invited to hit the pavement and paint the town pink for the annual Mother's Day Classic. The event takes place across the nation on Sunday, May 8 to celebrate and honour those affected by breast cancer, and raise vital funds for research. It's the eighth year the event has run in Port Macquarie, where supporters walk or run for the cause. One in seven Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and one in 700 men. Port Macquarie volunteer event organiser Kylie Bulmer said it's exciting to be returning to Westport Park with the 2022 Port Macquarie event. "It's been a challenging two years for our community and we're really looking forward to painting this town pink," she said. "It's always a fun and energy-filled morning, and a great start to Mother's Day." Local ambassador, Jessica Fussell will participate in the Port Macquarie event, along with her husband, two children, friends and family. Jessica was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in August 2019 and has been through multiple types of chemotherapy, surgeries, immunotherapy and radiation. In 2021, Jessica was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in her lungs. Jessica is proud to share her experience and raise awareness of breast cancer in the local community. "This will be my second year participating in the Port Macquarie Mother's Day Classic," she said. "I want to do my bit to raise awareness, and be part of an inclusive community that has a broad range of understanding and empathy for those of us going through this." The Mother's Day Classic Foundation has donated nearly $40 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to fund life-saving breast cancer research since 1998. Almost 1.5 million Australians have participated in the Mother's Day Classic over the past 24 years, making it Australia's largest fun run and walk for breast cancer research. Registrations are now open for the event which will be based at Westport Park, Port Macquarie on Sunday, May 8. To register for the Port Macquarie event, please visit www.mothersdayclassic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/b153b8d0-7c8a-440d-b739-6f3ea02afbfb.jpg/r0_404_5444_3480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg