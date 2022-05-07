news, latest-news, Steve Attkins, federal election, 2022, independent, Lyne

The May 21 vote is probably the most important election in Australia's history, Lyne Independent candidate Steve Attkins says. Mr Attkins said the country was politically at a crossroad, as was the population about where we go as a country. "That's mirrored into the seat of Lyne," he said. The Lyne federal electorate covers more than 16,000 square kilometres and includes the towns of Bonny Hills, Bulahdelah, Dungog, Forster, Gloucester, Gresford, Harrington, Hawks Nest, Lake Cathie, Laurieton, Nabiac, North Haven, Old Bar, Paterson, Smiths Lake, Stroud, Taree and Wauchope. Mr Attkins said we had to change the national discourse. The businessman and community advocate lives at Wootton, north of Bulahdelah, and owns tourism destination Great Lakes Paddocks. He has a background in economic development and community involvement which has included time on the Dundaloo Disability Support Services Board and Manning Base Hospital Community Board. Mr Attkins, who has previously contested elections at state and federal levels, says we need change. "I have no political affiliations ... we need to have a look at policy," he said. He has policy positions on matters including climate change, climate mitigation, aged care, taxation, affordable housing and national disaster response. Mr Attkins has met with Dungog Shire Council, with meetings planned with Port Stephens Council and MidCoast Council, to understand their needs and requirements. Talks with businesses and doorknocking of businesses are also part of his approach to the election campaign. Feedback indicates staff members are struggling, the pandemic has been difficult, there are infrastructure issues and a lack of mobile coverage. Voters will head to the ballot box on on May 21. The candidates contesting the seat of Lyne are Joanne Pearce, (Independent), Joel Putland (United Australia Party), David Gillespie, (National Party), Alexander Simpson (Labor Party), Steve Attkins (Independent), Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democratic Party), Josephine Cashman (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) and Karl Attenborough (Australian Greens). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/91c98898-c03b-4857-94f6-7db2da9bd5e5.jpg/r0_1029_3651_3092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg