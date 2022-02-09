newsletters, editors-pick-list, service station, Taco Bell, Hastings River Drive, Mobil, RCI Group

The subdivision works are progressing ahead of construction on a Hastings River Drive service station project. A caravan park has been demolished and subdivision works are underway on the $3.2 million Port Macquarie project. The development will include the construction of a Mobil-branded service station, fast food restaurant with drive-through and car parking at 128 Hastings River Drive. A Taco Bell restaurant will be part of the development. RCI Group managing director Stephen Moore said the subdivision works were underway but the rain was slowing things up. The work includes running the sewer, water and power to the separate lots. The Hastings River Drive project is a third for the development managers in the Port Macquarie area. RCI Group developed another two Mobil-branded service stations in Port Macquarie - one on the corner of Ocean Drive and Ackroyd Street, and the other of the corner of Gordon Street and Munster Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/927186b1-4eba-491a-b35f-b7f38c75af15.jpg/r0_173_4032_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg