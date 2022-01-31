newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An exciting opportunity for regional students attending Charles Sturt University (CSU) in Port Macquarie to connect with a global tech company is becoming a reality. Technology firm Axiom Connected has officially launched its Australian headquarters at CSU Port Macquarie, bringing the company's skilled IT and business professionals to the university and providing opportunities for staff, students and graduates. CSU director of external engagement in Port Macquarie, Kate Wood-Foye, said this partnership will allow students to create strong career pathways. "This will provide incredible opportunities for our regional students to directly connect into a global tech company and team right here on campus," she said. "Students in our region will have direct access to an amazing team working to deliver opportunities such as internships, work placement, research, mentorship and hands-on opportunities to help Axiom solve real world challenges. "These embedded experiences will give our students critical pathways to employment in their IT, business, and marketing careers." Axiom is a global technology firm working to modernise the digital transformation in the insurance and finance industry. "We work primarily in the automotive and large asset sector of insurance where we are modernising how people manage insurance and the asset itself," Axiom Connected founder and CEO Michael Reth said. The firm works with companies both locally and globally, with headquarters in London, Minsk, Kiev and Warsaw. They have plans to expand to Moldova and Columbia, as well as launching their Australian headquarters here in Port Macquarie. "Our goal here is to create 50 technology jobs in the next 24 months. That includes everything from business facing technology jobs to engineering and data science. Anything that will help us transform finance and insurance in technology services," Mr Reth said. "Beyond that, we are also going to start having conversations in agriculture technology as well as medical technology." CSU vice chancellor professor Renee Leon said the university is delighted to develop this partnership. "We welcome Axiom CEO Michael Reth and chief technology officer Sergey Abromisov to CSU in Port Macquarie to launch this important partnership," she said. "Collaboration between Axiom and the university will provide internships and jobs for students, opportunities for research and business projects, and further cements CSU's place as a leading regional university." Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson said the partnership will also strengthen the region's economy. "We are seeing a growing population which brings new expectations. Axiom's expansion into Port Macquarie is further evidence of our region's growing appeal as a destination for new and emerging companies," she said. "The advantage of having market-leading companies such as CSU and Axiom in Port Macquarie puts us in a favourable position to continue to attract further investment from companies looking to grow their capabilities outside of metropolitan areas. "On behalf of our community, we are really pleased to have an international player choose Port Macquarie as their headquarters in Australia." Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the partnership will strengthen IT education for local students. "What this new initiative really strengthens is IT education and research locally. What it says is that regional students matter," she said.

