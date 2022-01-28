featured,

Close to 20,000 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) will be needed each week for students in the Port Macquarie postcode as students return to the classroom. According to data from the independent statutory authority, Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA), 9479 students are enrolled in schools across Port Macquarie's 2444 postcode. These figures are based on data collected in 2020. Based on these numbers, an estimated 18,958 RATs will be needed each week for schools in the Port Macquarie postcode for each student to return a negative RAT twice a week for the first four weeks of the school term. The NSW government's back-to-school plan includes distributing millions of RATs to over 3000 schools across the state. "The government is distributing more than 12 million RATs to over 3150 government, non-government schools and early childhood centres to assist with surveillance testing of staff and students," Premier Dominic Perrottet said. "Students learn best at school, some students have spent a quarter of their schooling at home. We're committed to bringing students back safely. "New COVID-smart measures will help make this happen, including surveillance testing both students and staff twice weekly with RATs." Principal of St Columba Anglican School in Port Macquarie, Terry Muldoon, said the school started handing out their supply of RATs this week in preparation for Term 1. The school was supposed to receive their first lot of tests on Tuesday, but they didn't arrive until Wednesday. "We got our first shipment of RATs on Australia Day and gave out 450 tests during a two-hour drive-through on Wednesday," Mr Muldoon said. "The distributor drove up from Newcastle to deliver our first lot of 2000 tests to us." St Columba received their second shipment of tests just after lunch on Thursday. "We finished distributing the tests to our Year 11 and Year 12 students and any parents yesterday afternoon. "We now probably have enough for the first two weeks of the term." Mr Muldoon said all families and school staff are working together to provide a safe learning environment for students as they return to the classroom. "We're informing parents and providing them with the information that has been given on how the government would like it to be done and we've told them that all we need from parents is any positive test results," he said. "All we're doing is asking our families to do what they can to keep them, their children and the school safe. So far we have been incredibly impressed." Collage principal at Hastings Secondary College, Meaghan Cook, said the staff are preparing for the return of students while following the NSW Health guidelines. "On Friday morning we did a staff drive-through pick-up for tests and each staff member completed a test before entering the school grounds," she said. "On Monday we will have drive-through collection points for parents to collect the tests that they need for their children." Hastings Secondary College has received all of the tests needed for the first four weeks of Term 1. "In two weeks we will hold another collection for parents and students to get their tests," Ms Cook said. "We want to ensure the community that we're doing what we can to keep students and staff safe while on school grounds. "Having kids in the classroom means a better learning experience for them and this is how we can work together to keep our schools open." Parents and carers are encouraged to contact their child's school to find out more about how RATs will be distributed to students. Meanwhile NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has told Australian Community Media the regions will be prioritised in the roll out of RATs to schools around the state. "I spoke with the Education Minister (Sarah Mitchell) and she said they are already sending RATs out to regional areas," Mr Hazzard said. "They prioritise regional areas and regional schools. Sydney will come second. "They're already on the way to the regions and I understand they've been delivered to quite a few regional areas already." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/d7adea2e-cf17-4b36-ba54-3b70618640e1.jpg/r89_4_1000_519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg