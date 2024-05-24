Port City Breakers coach Tim Donovan debuts On the Bench

Tune in at 4pm today, May 24, for a special On the Bench episode, featuring Port City Breakers coach Tim Donovan in his debut appearance.
Host Mick McDonald from the Manning River Times returns to Port Macquarie for only the second time in the segment's history to chat with Donovan, joined by co-host Mardi Borg from the Port News.
In this episode, Donovan shares why he decided to take on the coaching role and how he manages the pressure of leading the Breakers, a Group 3 powerhouse.
They discuss the team's rebuilding phase, their two recent losses, and the challenging upcoming match against the in-form Port Macquarie Sharks.
Donovan also talks about the impact of wet weather on their training sessions and whether they've been able to practice on the field.
He touches on the rivalry between the Sharks and Breakers and the players who have impressed him so far.
The episode also delves into this week's standout match between the Wingham Tigers and Wauchope Blues, who have both had a strong start to the season.
They also cover the competition structure, debating if a 14-game season is sufficient and whether the season starts too late.
Catch the full episode on the Manning River Times and Port News Facebook pages at 4pm.
On the Bench will return to Port Macquarie with more northern coaches, players, and officials joining the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.