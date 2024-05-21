The Salvation Army calls Port Macquarie to donate to the Red Shield Appeal

The Port Macquarie community is encouraged to get involved and donate to 2024's Red Shield Appeal which raises money for the vulnerable and disadvantaged in the region.
The Red Shield Appeal is Australia's longest-running door-knock appeal with 2024 marking its 60th year.
Local Salvation Army Officer Rebecca Gott said the Red Shield Appeal supports the Salvo's efforts to fund community pantries, advocate for homelessness and come alongside those experiencing homelessness or domestic violence.
"The appeal is what enables us to come alongside our community in their darkest moments," she said.
"The cost of living is not just hitting low income earners but all kinds of people in different situations.
"We are seeing people that we have never seen before."
Ms Gott said leading up to the weekend of May 25-26 the Salvo's have been out and about in Port Macquarie fundraising at shopping centres.
All funds raised locally will remain in the local community, allowing the Salvos to meet the specific needs of the most disadvantaged and marginalised members of our region.
"We are encouraging people to donate via our office, in shopping centres or via the QR code so it will go directly to the community," she said.
Stalls will be set up in Port Central, Bunnings, Settlement City, Sovereign Hill's shops and Lake Innes shops at various times this week with more information on the Salvation Army Port Macquarie Hastings Facebook page.
There are many ways to get involved, whether it be by donating to collection boxes, volunteering to door-knock or organising a collection at your workplace, school or sporting event.
You can also donate to the Port Macquarie Hastings Salvation army online via the digital-door-knock page
To volunteer for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal or if you need support from the Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS.
