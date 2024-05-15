'Full of pride': cheerleaders reflect on world championships success

"It brought tears to my eyes, I was just full of pride."
That's how Port Macquarie cheerleader Jett Hodgson felt after winning gold at the International Cheerleading Union (ICU) World Championships in April in Orlando, Florida.
Competing in the junior coed advanced division alongside fellow local cheerleader Ruby Revell, Hodgson reflected on the surreal experience of standing on stage, singing the national anthem, and celebrating their victory.
"To even get in the top three was a massive deal for us," he said. "To come home with gold was just unbelievable; every time I think about that moment I smile."
The success wasn't limited to Hodgson and Revell, as Scout Hodgson, Loghan Sculthorpe, Anabelle Hicks, and Bonnie Russell also brought home a silver in the youth coed division.
Loghan said it was an "overwhelming" experience to compete at the world championships.
"It's all I've really wanted to do since I was young," he said.
He said he was shocked to find out his team came second.
"Even when they called the top three teams to come on to the stage, our entire team was really excited as it was a massive achievement," he said.
"As soon as they said we came second, everyone broke down into tears, we were just overwhelmed."
Anabelle said she was proud to represent her country and community on the world stage.
"It was really amazing to represent my country in a sport I love, and being able to do that with my friends and teammates was even better," she said.
"The competition wasn't as scary as I expected... I thought it was so much fun."
Anabelle said she would love to go one better at the championships next year.
"I would love to experience this again. I was happy with second place, but I would also love to try and get a gold medal next year."
