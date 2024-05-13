Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Dolphins dazzle in home game to down Goulburn Bears

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 14 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Macquarie Dolphins dazzled in their recent home game against the Goulburn Bears, securing a convincing 114-69 victory in the Waratah League senior men's basketball competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.