Port Macquarie Dolphins dazzle in home game to down Goulburn Bears

The Port Macquarie Dolphins dazzled in their recent home game against the Goulburn Bears, securing a convincing 114-69 victory in the Waratah League senior men's basketball competition.
The game, played on May 13, marked the return of key players Logan Myers and Harry Bates, who had been playing college basketball in the United States with the Central Maine Mustangs.
Joining them was Port Macquarie junior player Darcy Pares, who also returned from America during the college basketball off-season.
Port Macquarie Dolphins coach Nick Prior said he was satisfied with the team's performance, particularly considering it was the first game all three players had played together with the team.
"I don't believe that's the sole reason for the win, but they were a big help," he said.
"Each of the three players have been coming into the side in stages, so this was the first time we had them play all at once, and they seemed to gel nicely.
"Our defence was still a bit clunky, but the pleasing things were that we were quite strong offensively, we pushed the ball well and we scored a lot of points."
With a 50 per cent win rate and sitting eighth on the ladder, Prior said the Dolphins are focused on continuing their improvement.
"I think we have had a slow start, but I think we're improving every week which is the main thing," he said.
"We're really lucky to have such a talented squad, but we're now at a place where we need to put all the pieces together."
As the Dolphins prepare for two double-headers on the road, Prior said the tough games present a challenge for the team.
"The challenge has been set for the players, we need to start stringing a few more wins together," he said.
"Going forward, I don't think we're going to have issues scoring points, so if we can continue to focus on our effort plays, our defence and our rebounds, then we can go far," he said.
"If we pick up a few wins on the road then that will get us to where we want to be."
