Council to remove historic building waste in Lake Cathie

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has announced plans to remove historically dumped building waste buried along the embankment of Bundella Avenue in Lake Cathie.
The decision comes after the council was notified in 2018 of potentially hazardous building material, dumped decades earlier, along the embankment.
Subsequent tests revealed contaminated material within the waste, prompting immediate action to remove all visible signs of the waste in the interest of public health and safety.
The next phase of the project will involve removing the remaining waste located below the embankment surface.
This work, undertaken in partnership with Crown Lands, is scheduled to begin at the end of May.
Upon completion, the area will be remediated using sand sourced from the adjoining sand berm. Additionally, minor landscaping and revegetation works will be carried out along the embankment.
During the removal works, the eastern end of Bundella Avenue and the northern corner of Illaroo Road will be closed to traffic.
However, residents and pedestrians will still have access to the area under traffic control measures.
Written notification has been provided to affected residents, and further updates will be provided once a definitive date for the work is confirmed.
