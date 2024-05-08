Port Macquarie trials new app aimed at enhancing bus accessibility

Port Macquarie has been chosen as the trial location for the innovative See Me app, aimed at improving bus services' accessibility for commuters and enhancing visibility for bus drivers.
The app, developed by Cassie Hames, a software programmer at SAGE Automation, seeks to support community members by enhancing the customer experience and making public transport more accessible for everyone.
See Me integrates with the bus onboard system to notify drivers when a passenger is waiting. It then provides passengers with spoken, visual, and haptic notifications on their phones as the bus approaches both the pick-up and destination locations.
Busways, the local bus service provider, and SAGE Automation have partnered for the trial.
Port Macquarie commuters can participate by downloading the See Me: Bus Signalling app from the App Store or Google Play Store and providing feedback through an in-app survey or email.
Mark Lawrence, Assistant Area Manager of Lower North Coast said the app is currently at the proof of concept stage.
"We are inviting people of Port Macquarie to participate in the trial and provide their valuable feedback," he said.
Cassie Hames said the See Me app represents a 15-year dream.
"[It's] shaped by my own experiences and those of numerous members within the blind community," she said. "I firmly believe that going out into the community should be an enriching experience for all."
"As a frequent public transport user, I wanted to develop a solution that enhances accessibility for everyone, ensuring that all individuals can feel at ease, comfortable, confident, and safe when catching the bus."
Mr. Lawrence emphasised Busways' commitment to inclusivity.
"We want everyone in the community to feel confident travelling by bus.
"To enable the See Me app functionalities, we have updated our onboard bus system and trained our drivers.
"We welcome everyone onboard; the app can be used on any Busways service in the Port Macquarie region."
Cassie Hames was honoured with the 2022 Holman Prize, an international accolade celebrating innovative thinkers within the blind or low vision community, for her pioneering idea for the app.
The app was also recognised as Initiative of the Year at the 2023 Australian Access Awards.
The trial of the See Me App is part of the Bus Boarding Assistant Innovation Challenge by Transport for NSW, with SAGE Automation being one of the selected technology partners.
This initiative reflects TfNSW's commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance accessibility and inclusivity within public transport systems.
