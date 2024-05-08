Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie trials new app aimed at enhancing bus accessibility

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 9 2024 - 11:52am, first published 4:30am
Port Macquarie has been chosen as the trial location for the innovative See Me app, aimed at improving bus services' accessibility for commuters and enhancing visibility for bus drivers.

