Wauchope Blues notch first win of the season against Port City Breakers

The Wauchope Blues have notched their first win of the season after defeating local arch-rivals Port City Breakers 26-6 in Wauchope.
Played in challenging conditions, the game saw Wauchope take an early lead with tries from Jacob McGrath, Owen Blair, Jordie Gibson, and Sam Watts. Watts was instrumental, converting four tries and adding a penalty goal.
Port City only managed to score a converted try through Cody Fisher in the second half.
Wauchope Blues captain-coach Beau White said the win came down to their defensive efforts.
"Our defence was unreal," he said. "We should've nearly kept them to nil, but the boys dug deep for each other, especially since the weather wasn't the greatest."
He highlighted the impact of Josh Caruana and Jordie Gibson, both returning from injury.
"Sam Watts, who will play his 150th game on the weekend, was also good with the boot," he said. "He's been unreal for the club, and he's got a really good boot on him too which is handy for us."
Though the wet weather didn't suit their game plan, White said the team was able to adapt.
"We managed to stay in the middle, and it worked for us," he said.
Looking ahead to their next game against the Macleay Valley Mustangs, White was optimistic about their chances.
"Hopefully we dig deep and get another win."
Port City Breakers coach Tim Donovan acknowledged the tough conditions during the clash against Wauchope, and admitted his team wasn't able to adapt quickly enough.
"I thought that given the weather conditions, it was a really tough game," he said.
"I thought that we had our chances at time, but Wauchope out-played us in the end.
"I think the amount of errors cost us the game. Once we get that out of the game then we can start building the pressure that we want to build and that's required to win games in this competition."
Despite the loss, Donovan remained positive about his team's young players.
"We do have a young side, and the work ethic is something that's new to the young players coming through, but they're learning with each game they play," he said.
Donovan said the players are focused on improving their ball control and reducing errors.
Looking ahead to their next match against Taree City in Port Macquarie, Donovan acknowledged the challenge but remained focused on sticking to their game plan and improving each week.
"I think they're a team to look our for this year, but we just need to stick to our game plan and improve on last week."
