'I'm thrilled': Regan Hollioake on claiming first Ironman Australia title

Regan Hollioake gave it her all in her debut as a professional athlete at Ironman Australia, claiming the women's champion title.
Hollioake only transitioned to the top level earlier this year, with Sunday's (May 5) race just her second time competing in a full Ironman at an elite level.
"I'm totally overwhelmed, it's a dream come true, to win at home on such a beautiful course is just incredible," Hollioake said after becoming the first woman to cross the finish line in the 226-kilometre endurance race.
Her Ironman journey began with a seventh-place finish at Ironman 70.3 Tasmania in February, followed by a fourth-place finish at the ANZCO Foods Ironman New Zealand in March, which also earned her a spot at the Ironman World Championship.
She managed to take the win on May 5 in Port Macquarie over Radka Kahlefeldt by almost nine minutes, with Kate Gillespie-Jones a further five minutes back in third.
"I actually struggled a bit in the swim and the start of the bike, it took me about three and a half hours to get going but then it just clicked and I found my legs," Hollioake said.
"The tail end of the bike was great and then the run just felt really smooth and really only pinched in the last six kilometres I think."
Kahlefeldt, who finished second in Port Macquarie last year, was first out of the water, just 17 seconds clear of Hollioake, with American Dede Griesbauer third.
Kahlefeldt opened up a lead in the early stages of the bike before Hollioake managed to close the gap towards the end of the 180kms.
"I knew she (Kahlefeldt) put three and a half minutes into me in the first 45km, I did get a flat on the bike which managed to seal itself and I just had to put some CO2 in which was really lucky," Hollioake said.
"It was a thrill to be able to catch her on Matthew Flinders Drive coming back into town."
After transitioning into the 42.2km run, Hollioake didn't look back. She pushed ahead of both Kahlefeldt and Gillespie-Jones to secure her win with a time of 09:02:04.
She crossed the finish line in front of family and friends.
"This is my third pro race, second pro Ironman, to win is just amazing, completely overwhelming and a dream come true, everything that I've worked for over the past few years, I'm thrilled," she said.
Hollioake described the competitors as "fierce and strong" and said it's tough competing at an elite level.
"I still work as a physio just because it is hard to make it in elite sport," she said. "It's tough out there, it's competitive, the girls are so fierce and strong and the course here is really challenging."
Hollioake thanked the volunteers and supporters for making sure the day ran smoothly.
"There wasn't a lonely part of the course... incredible given there was a bit of rain about. I'm really thankful to everyone that lined the streets and cheered, it was amazing," she said.
"It's an amazing way to win, the highs are high and the lows are low but this is a high."
