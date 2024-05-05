Chance to learn about regenerative farming in the Hastings

Hastings Farm Gate Tour is back on and will be held June 8-10, 2024.
The weekend is a celebration of quality locally grown produce.
The tour allows locals and visitors alike to tailor a self-drive tour of host properties across the greater Hastings, Port Macquarie and Camden Haven region.
A diverse array of farms open their gates over the June long weekend.
The tour is designed to showcase regenerative farming techniques and products.
One of the tour's many attraction is that it allows locals and visitors alike to tailor a self-drive tour of host properties.
Visitors not only have a chance to hear directly from landholders and producers but they get to see how its done on-farm - what works, what remains a challenge and why it is important to grow food using organic and or regenerative farming practices.
There will be at least 19 host locations for 2024 covering:
Among the hosts already confirmed are Home Grown Organics, Rollands Plains; Sohip Organics, Lorne; Grazed and Grown Farm, Comboyne Plateau; Oxhill Organics, Wauchope; Chef2Farmer, Ballengarra near Port Macquarie; Barbushco, Lorne Valley; Doraville Organics, Moorland; Homemade Health and Happy, Port Macquarie; The Davis Farm, Sancrox; Hastings Riverland Milk, Comboyne Produce and Lomandra Permaculture.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to explore the Maria River Koala Tree Plantation as part of the Hastings Farm Gate Tour.
Ticket sales start in May 2024, but if you'd like the organisers of the tour to remind you so you don't miss out on the fun and inspiration - register your interest here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.