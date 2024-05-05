Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Business
What's on

Chance to learn about regenerative farming in the Hastings

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
May 6 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hastings Farm Gate Tour is back on and will be held June 8-10, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.