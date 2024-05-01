'Interplay' - three artists combine for colourful exhibition

"Interplay," a brilliantly colorful exhibition by three local artists, including a mother and daughter, is showing at the Long Point Vineyard and Art Gallery until July 3.
The intimate exhibition, in the picturesque grounds of the vineyard, features Lake Cathie artist Alita Allison, who takes us on a colorful journey into the often exciting world of flowers. Her daughter Jane Whitfield, paints and teaches nearby in her own studio in Port Macquarie - Drawn to Art.
Good friend Yvonne Kiely, the third partner, needs little introduction to Port News' readers. For the last three decades, the Irish-born Yvonne has exhibited as a professional artist and painter through the Mid North Coast of NSW and beyond.
Each artist has been professionally trained and have been, or will be soon, hanging in the acclaimed Glasshouse exhibition, Northern Exposure.
Always present in the vineyard's well displayed exhibitions is Lake Cathie's Phil Geronimi, of Freeform Turning, whose timber art items include practical tables, bowls and candle holders.
According to gallery curator, Nikki Sheppard, visitors have loved the show, noting it is brilliantly colorful and so varied.
Caption: Jane Whitfield, Alita Allison and Yvonne Kiely, whoop it up after hanging their joint works.
