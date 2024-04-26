Comboyne Showground's multi-purpose pavilion is officially open

Comboyne Showground's new multi-purpose pavilion and community evacuation centre were officially opened on Wednesday, April 24.
The showground's pavilion facilitates a camp kitchen with laundry, showers and toilets, movable dividing wall, and a generator.
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie acknowledged the benefits of the newly fitted out multi-purpose pavilion and community evacuation centre.
"The fully fitted-out pavilion is an asset for the community including as a place of refuge in an emergency," he said.
"The generator will provide power to the multi-purpose pavilion and a range of showground facilities, including the oval floodlights, in times of emergency.
"These facilities make the showground more versatile for more events and activities, and I am pleased to see the fit-out complete thanks to a $240,097 grant from the former Federal Coalition Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program."
Comboyne Agricultural and Horticultural Association president Rod Fisher said the newly fitted-out pavilion means the showground is more suitable for uses including functions, and in the event of a disaster.
"It will lead to the long-term sustainability of the showground, with another facility on offer," he said.
The camp kitchen, with washing machine, dryer, ovens, microwave, fridges, and dishwasher, has already received positive feedback from campers.
The association received State funding through the Showgrounds Stimulus Funding Program stage 2 to build the pavilion to lock-up stage.
The federal funding also allowed the Comboyne Agricultural and Horticultural Association to purchase 100 chairs, 10 tables, chair trolley, table trolley and two barbecues for the pavilion.
The pavilion will serve as a dressing shed for the Comboyne Tigers and opposition teams during the football season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.