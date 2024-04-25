Anzac Day 2024: Hundreds gather in Laurieton to pay their respects

The Laurieton community united to commemorate those who have served and sacrificed for our nation in military operations this Anzac day, 2024.
This year marks 109 years since Australian and New Zealand soldiers became known as the ANZACs with the pride in the name continuing to this day.
Despite the rain, the service drew a significant turnout, including hundreds of school children, families, veterans, and current servicemen and women, demonstrating the enduring significance of Anzac Day.
The march began at the cenotaph in Laurie Memorial Park continuing along to the Laurieton United Services Club where the service was held.
Laurieton RSL sub-Branch president Buster Beatty decided to have the service inside due to the rain.
It was a beautiful day for Joy Allen to remember her husband Ron who recently passed.
Ms Allen has participated in the march every year, but this year she watched with pride and clapped as the children marched past her.
"I was just looking at all the kids and thinking of how wonderful it is to bring them up like this because they will remember," she said.
Ms Allen was wearing both her husbands and son's medals.
The Williams family had some of the youngest onlookers at the march including a one-week-old.
It was important for Elise Williams to bring her three children to the march and the service.
"As a young child my parents would always take us to the services," she said.
"And so I think it is really important for our kids to learn about the sacrifices that people made for them."
The main address was given by Camden Haven High School Captains, Vincent Miller and Kaitlyn Green.
The Camden Haven Concert Band performed during the service, under the guidance of Ian Powel.
David Jackson played the Last Post and Rouse.
