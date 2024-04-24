Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: sea mullet run about to begin; beaches produce bream and tailor

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated April 24 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's featured catch, courtesy of Ned Kelly's Bait n Tackle of PJ White, is a real head turner. A Tripletail, a fish more at home in tropical waters, reeled in right here off the Mid North Coast.
This week's featured catch, courtesy of Ned Kelly's Bait n Tackle of PJ White, is a real head turner. A Tripletail, a fish more at home in tropical waters, reeled in right here off the Mid North Coast.

With ANZAC Day upon us, it's a sign that the annual sea mullet run is about to begin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.