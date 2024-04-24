What's biting: sea mullet run about to begin; beaches produce bream and tailor

With ANZAC Day upon us, it's a sign that the annual sea mullet run is about to begin.
While some large schools linger in the rivers, they don't appear quite ready to spawn.
Commercial fishers, following generations of family tradition, will be taking their positions along the beaches, keeping a watchful eye for the next schools migrating past the headlands. Beach netting for sea mullet has been a longstanding practice, passed down through the years.
Great news for flathead fans in the Hastings River! Catches are staying strong even as the weather cools.
Fresh garfish and soft plastics are the top baits right now. Luderick enthusiasts are also in luck - numbers are on the rise, and both cabbage and weed flies are proving effective.
The breakwalls and wharfs are prime spots to try your luck.
Further upstream, bream fishing remains steady. Bait fishermen can use mullet strips, while lure anglers have options too.
And for those chasing mulloway, the breakwalls are crowded with schoolies on the top of high tide. If you need fresh bait, head towards the clean water near the river mouth. You'll find plenty of garfish there.
The big swells continue to batter the beaches, causing some erosion. But for those who braved the conditions, there were rewards. Anglers reported catching good-sized bream using pipis and mullet strips.
Tailor enthusiasts are also in luck - numbers are on the rise, with some top-quality fish being caught. North Shore Beach and Lighthouse Beach seem to be the hottest spots right now.
For those who braved the rough seas, offshore reports were a mixed bag. Plomer Bay offered a chance encounter with some monster Spanish mackerel, weighing over twenty-five kilos! However, be prepared for a fight - sharks seem to be more prevalent this year, causing trouble for anyone targeting mackerel.
Moving to the inshore reefs, some lucky anglers found success with nice cobia and the occasional longtail tuna straight out the front of Port.
Further out, calmer currents allowed for some deep- drop action, with local anglers scoring impressive catches of blue-eye trevalla and bass groper during the week.
Good news for mulloway fans in the south- plenty of schoolies are keeping anglers busy around Lake Cathie and Grants Beach, both consistent producers. Expect bigger fish to show up as the mullet run begins for the season.
Off the rocks, tailor are still biting strong, with some impressive catches around two kilos reported from most headlands. Throwing surface poppers or live garfish is the way to go for the trophy sized fish.
Drummer enthusiasts can rejoice - numbers are on the rise as the season kicks in. Expect them to get even better once the water gets cooler. Bream and luderick are also on offer this week, with
Perpendicular Point and Diamond Head being hot spots. And for the adventurous angler, rumours are swirling about mackerel catches off Bonny Hills and Crowdy Head. Now's the prime time to test your luck offshore for mackerel.
The Macleay River is a hot spot for anglers this week! Schools of mulloway, bream, and flathead are keeping everyone busy. Remember, fresh bait is key, and high tide is your prime time for success.
Up north at Grassy Head, the mackerel fishing remains fantastic. Visiting anglers during the school holidays enjoyed some great catches. And the good news continues offshore - mackerel and cobia are being caught right out the front off the Gaol.
