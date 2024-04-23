Rising sports star Tom Jenkins clinches national title in cross duathlon

Rising Port Macquarie sports star Tom Jenkins has triumphed at the Australian Triathlon Cross Duathlon Championships, securing gold in the 15-17 age group category.
His dad, Peter Jenkins, said Tom was "stoked" with the result.
"He was pretty happy to secure the win," he said.
"Tom's main sport is mountain biking, where he's won various state and national titles.
"Cross triathlon is a different discipline he's started doing recently, so this is his first title in a duathlon or triathlon category."
Tom has also been selected in the Australian Multisport Team for the upcoming World Multisport Championships in Townsville, where he will represent Australia in the cross triathlon and cross duathlon events for the 18-19 age group.
The World Triathlon Multisport World Championships is a 12-day event with 19 World Championship races across five different levels of athletes, including age group, para triathletes, junior, under 23, and elites.
In what is expected to be the largest sporting spectacle ever held in Townsville, 4,500 competitors representing over 50 countries from all around the world will make their way to North Queensland for this event.
"The national championship was a good warm-up for him ahead of the world championships," Peter said. "He knows what he needs to focus on and the areas he needs to improve between now and August."
"He's looking forward to the world championships in August; it's his first time at any world championship, so he's pretty chuffed to be picked to represent his country on the world stage."
