Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Flamin' Dragons members shine at Australian Championships in Perth

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 23 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four members of the Flamin' Dragons Port Macquarie team, Liz Harrison, Tony Harrison, Michael Baumann, and Brunt Harris, represented NSW Northern Region at the Australian Championships in Perth, under coach, Jenny Higgins, who is also a Flamin' Dragons member. Picture supplied
Four members of the Flamin' Dragons Port Macquarie team, Liz Harrison, Tony Harrison, Michael Baumann, and Brunt Harris, represented NSW Northern Region at the Australian Championships in Perth, under coach, Jenny Higgins, who is also a Flamin' Dragons member. Picture supplied

Four members of the Flamin' Dragons Port Macquarie team, Liz Harrison, Tony Harrison, Michael Baumann, and Brunt Harris, recently showcased their paddling prowess at the Australian Championships in Perth, representing NSW Northern Region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.