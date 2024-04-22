James Moir's legacy continues: commemorative bench installed at Shelly Beach

A memorial bench honouring men's mental health advocate and sportsman James Moir has been installed at Shelly Beach on Monday, April 22.
After moving to Port Macquarie in 2018, James built deep relationships in the community having played for the Port Magpies, coached juniors and started a local men's walk and talk group.
James was diagnosed with Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma in October, 2020. After facing 57 chemotherapy treatments, multiple transfusions and radiation he passed away in September 3, 2021 at the age of 23.
"It was really important for us to get James the chair," his mother Leianne said. "We wanted him to have a legacy, we just wanted to know that somehow he could still help people."
The bench has a photo of James and two QR codes; the first connects readers with his memorial Facebook page and the second to Self Seen's website.
"I just thought that this was the perfect thing, you can come and look at the ocean and actually reflect. It becomes a beautiful experience instead of something so sad."
The Moir family came up from Sydney to be the first to sit on the bench after it was installed.
During the short time James spent in Port Macquarie as the development coordinator for the AFL, he became a role model and was great friend to many.
"James was a terrific kid, he did everything 100 per cent," his father Darren said.
"It didn't matter if it was his schoolwork, friendships or swimming he would do it to 100 per cent and encouraged others to do the same."
James was really involved with the Port Macquarie Magpies and spent a lot of time encouraging the kids in the community to play sport.
"Everyone would always flock to James, he had this really lovely aura and was very wise for his years," Leianne said.
"People always told him their problems, and he found that different people in the AFL community or wherever he was was would just open up to him."
James became passionate about men's mental health, and with this new purpose he had a vision to start up a Port Macquarie Walk and Talk group.
Leianne and James spoke for hours about him wanting to help people and start a Port Macquarie Walk and Talk.
She will never forget the excitement in his voice when he spoke about it.
"He loved this community and he really wanted to get out there and have men from all walks of life to come together and talk about anything," she said.
However, just as first Port Macquarie Walk and Talk date was finalised COVID-19 hit and James moved back to Sydney with his family.
Around the same time James started Port Macquarie Walk and Talk, Ben Cudmore founded the community mental health support group Self Seen.
"James wanted to create a group where men can come from all walks of life and get together and that is exactly what we have produced," Ben said.
The bench is positioned at Shelly Beach where Self Seen have a men's breakfast every Sunday morning.
"James's legacy will live on forever with us, within our group and forever in our hearts because of his passion and impact on the community," Ben said.
"The best part is that the family can come and have a memorial every year and come and celebrate the life of James."
The Moir family are proud that James legacy will be continued through the bench and Self Seen.
"Self Seen do so much good work in the community, and I know having the code is exactly what James would have wanted and it is a really positive thing."
"People have been able to get help through them," Darren said.
"Just to know that if you are struggling or think you can't go on there is always somebody that can help, listen or maybe point you in the right direction."
Ben and the Moir family thanked the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council for coming on board and approving the memorial chair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.