On the Bench ready to kick off for a new season

However, there will be some changes, as On the Bench looks to expand its horizons. Every few weeks we'll be venturing to the Port Macquarie News for a segment, sans Bridgie, as he'll be off playing golf somewhere. News sports writer Mardi Borg will be in Bridgie's spot and here, for the first time, we'll have the opportunity to speak to northern coaches, players and officials. Mardi will also fill-in as host should the incumbent decide he needs a day off, although we don't think we've told her that yet.