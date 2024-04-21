On the Bench ready to kick off for a new season

THE sponsors are in place, the co-hosts locked in and the first week's guest has agreed to terms.
So the fourth season of On the Bench with Mick and Gary kicks off next Friday (April 26) from 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page (among others) on the Mid North Coast.
For those who came in late, On the Bench looks at the upcoming round of Group Three Rugby League. The new season starts this weekend.
Times sports writer Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge will be the regular co-hosts. Times photographer Scott Calvin provides the wizardry behind the lens.
Each week they'll be joined by coaches, players or officials to talk about what's topical in local footy and beyond. Group Three chief executive Mal Drury will be in the chair this Friday. We're hoping to get Forster-Tuncurry coach Robbie Payne on deck for the second segment on May 3.
Classic Design Jewellers from Taree will again be the major backer and Chris 'Georgie' Mylanos will provide brand spanking new watches for the players of the year in first grade and women's league tag. Winners will be decided by the On the Bench team.
The Manning Hotel/Old Bar Tavern will have vouchers for the weekly player award, the Tav joining the Manning this year.
However, there will be some changes, as On the Bench looks to expand its horizons. Every few weeks we'll be venturing to the Port Macquarie News for a segment, sans Bridgie, as he'll be off playing golf somewhere. News sports writer Mardi Borg will be in Bridgie's spot and here, for the first time, we'll have the opportunity to speak to northern coaches, players and officials. Mardi will also fill-in as host should the incumbent decide he needs a day off, although we don't think we've told her that yet.
So during the footy season we're hoping to see you on Friday's from 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page for On the Bench.
Let the games begin.
