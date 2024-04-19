Gallery | Port Macquarie residents capture aftermath of hailstorm

Port Macquarie was hit by a short but aggressive hailstorm on the afternoon of Thursday, April 19.
At around 3.35pm the storm hit the CBD. Onlookers stayed undercover and safe from the pebble sized hail, some even snapped a good photo.
NSW SES Port Macquarie unit commander, Kate Blake said the SES were called to nine jobs.
"The thunderstorm rolled through with hail in a variety of areas within Port Macquarie," she said.
"The rain and ice blocked up the gutters and caused a bit of water inundation and some water over the roads."
"As soon as the rain stopped it all drained away quite quickly."
Ms Blake said the main areas hit were downtown Port Macquarie through to Granite Street.
Luckily, the SES didn't get called to any fallen trees or power lines.
Port Macquarie News called out to the community on Facebook to send in some of their best wet weather and hail photos from the day.
Check out the photos in the gallery above.
