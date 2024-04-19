Local teacher Alfina Jackson wins prestigious educator award

Local teacher Alfina Jackson has received recognition after being awarded ICT Educators of New South Wales's (ICTENSW) Educator of the Year for 2023.
Mrs Jackson is the Digital Technologies Coordinator and STEM teacher at St Joseph's Primary Laurieton and St Joseph's Primary Wauchope.
The prestigious accolade acknowledges Ms Jackson's commitment to excellence in education, particularly in the fields of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and STEM.
"The award validates a lot of the work that I have been doing in digital literacy and technologies in the primary years," she said.
Mrs Jackson also does work outside of the schools she works at by sharing her knowledge at conferences and workshops.
"It has been great that this work, as well as what I have been doing in my schools building up kids digital literacy skills have been recognised."
Mrs Jackson said that it is essential to build skills at primary school level in digital literacy.
"When you look at future skills and look at the current career paths it is really important they start developing those basic skills of problem solving."
The ICTENSW Educator of the Year Award recognises educators who elevate teaching and learning, collaborate to enhance education through technology, are a leader in the field of educational technology and share their knowledge.
Mrs Jackson has actively contributed to the broader teaching community through presentations at conferences and professional development sessions.
Her innovative approach and passionate teaching methods have not only enhanced the learning experience for students but have also provided invaluable support to teaching staff.
The Hastings Regional Services Manager Stephen Pares said that Mrs Jackson has been instrumental in preparing students for the challenges of the future.
"Her role as a leader in the integration of ICT and STEM education has gained respect both within the Hastings region and beyond," he said.
"She is an inspiration to us all and underscores the value of technology in enriching educational experiences," said Mr Pares.
