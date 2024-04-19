Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Local teacher Alfina Jackson wins prestigious educator award

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:32pm, first published April 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local teacher Alfina Jackson has received recognition after being awarded ICT Educators of New South Wales's (ICTENSW) Educator of the Year for 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.