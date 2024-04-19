Kenny's surf report: road trip adventures and conditions update

Well, we all love a road trip, don't we? Last Saturday, a group of us decided to get together and head for Racecourse. It didn't look like anything special.
Deno commented, "We should check out Plomber Point," but then I piped up, "You see waves, you paddle out," which was seconded by Paul. Next minute, we were on our way down to the headland. We all got great waves, and Deno, who did not want to surf there, was the standout of the session.
Then it was back to Black Fish Café for bacon and egg rolls and takeaway coffee. We then headed to Crescent Point to see what was happening - nothing. No wonder Racecourse was packed by 7:15 am.
It's a bit strange; we all love our local break at Townies, whether it's Flaggies, Chickens, or Breakwall, but geez, there have been some great waves out there lately. The shot of Paul's waves at Flaggies/Middles last Friday was something special.
The camera work from Andrew Lister is just amazing. He makes us all look like pros, which we are in our surf crew.
Lifesavers at Townies report that the holiday crowd has been very well-behaved, with only a couple of minor rescues on the left side of the flags on the run-out tide.
I know we mention the sand movements each week, but has anyone checked the rocks at Breakwall? A cement slab left over from the dolphin's pool is completely out of the water, so no wonder we have a lot of sand at Flaggies, Chickens, and Middles.
Swell will build over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday 1.5-1.8M, and then flatten out to 1.2M most of next week.
Water temperature will be steady at around 20 degrees, with wind SW at 20 knots over the weekend abating to 10-12 knots Monday onwards, changing to slightly ESE. Tides will be higher in the morning, 1.3-1.5M, with low 0.5-0.7M around lunchtime.
So overall, good clean waves 2-4 foot. If you are looking for a quick road trip, head south to Middle Rock.
Paul has the bragging rights this week - "What a wave!" Until next time.
