Port Macquarie Manta Rays take out top gong at TAS rugby carnival

Port Macquarie Junior Rugby Union teams made their mark at The Armidale School's (TAS) Rugby Carnival held in Armidale on the weekend.
Port Macquarie Manta Rays under 14 girls' team stood out both on and off the field, receiving the prestigious Team of the Carnival award - a coveted trophy that every team at the carnival strives to win.
Held on 13-14 April, the two-day festival of rugby enjoyed a record number of teams from Sydney, Queensland, ACT, and all over NSW.
Port Macquarie Manta Rays under 14 girls' coach Lisa Vogel said she was proud of the team's achievement.
"At Port Macquarie Manta Rays, we place great importance on sportsmanship and respect both on and off the field," she said.
"Our 14s girls played hard solid rugby, winning two out of their five games, with dominant performances from co-captains London Curtis and Frankie Healey.
"But, to know that our peers and the match officials voted that we also showed the spirit of what it means to be a respectful rugby union team all weekend just makes me so proud.
"I absolutely loved getting to coach these young ladies at this prestigious carnival. Working with Terri Townsend, our manager, we are just so overwhelmed by their achievements and this accolade."
Port Macquarie Junior Rugby Union president Shane Joyce also praised the under 12s team, which has progressed through the divisions in recent years.
Despite facing tough competition in Division 2 against schools like Waverley College Sydney, Brothers Sunshine Coast, and St Ignatius' College Riverview, Joyce said the team displayed great skill and determination.
"[The team came away] with two wins from five games playing at a level of rugby these kids don't get to play in our area, they were all hard-fought games with tight scores which they can all be proud of," he said.
"Coaches Jesse Ball (Kempsey Cannonballs) and Justin Joyce (Hastings Valley Vikings) couldn't believe the amazing skill shown by players Herbie Schmude, Oliver Bell and Lachlan Betts.
"For most of these kids, it's their first rugby tour where they stay on site at the boarding school and really experience the fun environment and culture rugby offers."
The under 16s Manta Ray girls also had a successful tournament, finishing fifth overall after winning two out of four games.
"Coming up in the 5th vs 6th challenge against Coffs Harbour Snappers on Sunday morning, Manta Rays came away with fifth place by winning 38-26 in a hard-fought battle upfront with the speedsters winning the day out wide," Joyce said.
"Ella Saul and Isla Von Mengerson were both outstanding as co-captains, leading by example both on and off the field."
