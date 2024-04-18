First round of Group 3 Rugby League under-18s to kick off on Sunday

Newcomers Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders will take on defending premiers Port Macquarie Sharks in the opening round of the Group Three under-18's rugby league season on Sunday at Lake Cathie.
The Raiders meet the Sharks at 2.45. Four matches are on the program.
Nine sides are contesting this season's under-18's competition with the inclusion of Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills. This necessitates the early start to the junior competition, as there are eight teams in the other grades,
After the Bulls/Mustangs game at 11am, Wingham meets Wauchope from 12.15 while Forster-Tuncurry takes on last season's grand finalists Port City at 1.30 followed by the Raiders/Sharks clash.
Old Bar has the bye.
The remaining Group Three grades will start the weekend of April 27/28.
Wingham plays Port City at Wingham on the Saturday while premiers Old Bar will be home to Wauchope. Taree City travels to Port Macquarie to tackle the Sharks on the Sunday while Macleay Valley makes the trek to Tuncurry to play Forster-Tuncurry.
