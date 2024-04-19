Lest we forget: Port Macquarie-Hastings 2024 Anzac Day services guide

The Port Macquarie-Hastings community will gather together once again on Thursday, April 25 to commemorate Anzac Day.
Anzac Day services will be held across Australia to commemorate the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our nation in military operations.
The year marks 109 years since Australian and New Zealand soldiers became known as Anzac's with the pride in the name continuing to this day.
Here is a guide to services on Tuesday, April 25, from the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
Dawn Service
5.30am: The Dawn Service will commence at the Town Square War Memorial cenotaph.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Padre Ged Oldfield will lead the prayers at both the dawn and morning service.
The Commemorative Address for the Dawn service will be given by Moya Wills from Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus.
The Commemoration address will be given by Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus student Imogen Lunn.
After the Dawn service, Port Panthers will be hosting an open RSL Gunfire Breakfast.
Parade and Commemorative Service
9.00am: Marchers are to assemble at the Town Clock on Horton St where the parade will be led by several cars with Veterans and their partners/carers.
10:00am: The Parade will start with marchers walking along Horton Street to finish at the cenotaph for the main service.
10.30am: The main service will commence.
At this time there will be a military aircraft fly past in memory of our fallen.
Dawn Service
5.00am: Rum and Coffee at the Wauchope RSL Club.
5.45am: Assemble at the Wauchope Clock Tower Cenotaph on High Street.
5.50am: Dawn Service commences.
6.30am: Wauchope RSL Club are hosting bully beef, damper and an egg and bacon roll breakfast.
Parade and Commemorative Service
10.00am: Veteran vehicles assemble and board passengers at the Wauchope RSL Club.
10.15am: Marchers form at the Wauchope RSL Club.
10.20am: Veteran vehicles move off along Cameron Street.
10.30am: Parade commences as marchers walk via Cameron and High Street to the cenotaph.
Mr Chris Stafford will be the director of ceremonies.
12.00pm: Wauchope RSL Club are hosting a luncheon for fallen soldiers. Limited tickets are available.
2.00pm: Two Up will be held in Auditorium 2 of the Wauchope RSL for Sub Branch members and members of Wauchope RSL Club, veterans and families only.
The Wauchope RSL Sub Branch encourages and invites all relatives of deceased service personnel to join the march and wear medals on their right breast.
Port Macquarie
Town Square will close from midnight on Wednesday, April 24 to 12pm Thursday, April 25.
Roads closed at the corner of Horton Street and William Street to the corner of Horton and Clarence Street from 9.00am to 10.30am on Thursday, April 25.
Laurieton
Laurieton's road closures will be from 10am to 12pm.
Kew Road will be closed at the intersection of Castle Street.
Bold Street will be closed at the intersection of Tunis Street.
Seymour Street will be closed at the intersection of Bold Street and McLennan Street.
Kendall
Kendall's road closures will be from 9.30am to 11.30am.
Albert Street will be closed at the intersection of Batar Creek Road.
Comboyne Street will be closed at the intersection of Graham Street.
Jackson Street will be closed at the intersection of Albert Street.
Wauchope
Wauchope's road closures for the Dawn Service will be from 5.00am to 6.30am and Commemorative Service from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Roads will be closed at Cameron Street between King Street and Webb Street.
Young Street will be closed between Hastings Street and Cameron Street.
Bransdon Street will be closed between Young Street and High Street.
