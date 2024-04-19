Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lest we forget: Port Macquarie-Hastings 2024 Anzac Day services guide

By Staff Reporters
April 19 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Anzac Day service. Picture by Mardi Borg
2023 Anzac Day service. Picture by Mardi Borg

The Port Macquarie-Hastings community will gather together once again on Thursday, April 25 to commemorate Anzac Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.