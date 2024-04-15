Local derby opens rugby union northern division season with 24-all draw

The highly anticipated Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division round one local derby between the Port Macquarie Pirates and Hastings Valley Vikings lived up to its reputation, ending in a thrilling 24-all draw.
The game started with the Vikings taking the lead through a try from winger Filipe Tuava. However, the Pirates quickly responded with two tries of their own, giving them a seven-point lead.
The Vikings managed to hit back with Hamish McCormack crossing over the line just before halftime narrowing the gap to a two-point margin just before halftime to set the stage for an intense second half.
"I thought we improved as the first half went on," Vikings coach Mark Howard said. "It took us a while to warm into the game, but once we did I thought we handled ourselves pretty well.
"I told the boys at halftime that we needed to be more patient with the ball in the second half and to capitalise on our opportunities."
After the break, the Pirates extended their lead with another try, but the Vikings quickly fought back.
In a quick succession of plays, McCormack scored again, followed by a penalty try, putting the Vikings ahead by seven points with less than 10 minutes remaining.
"Hamish was outstanding for us," Howard said. "He's probably the most reliable player we have, he always plays with heart and passion and he was unbelievable again for us on the weekend."
The Pirates managed to hit back with a try by Tim Williams in the dying stages of the game, and Sam Begbie's successful conversion levelled the scores with just five minutes remaining.
Despite a frantic final push by both teams, neither could break the deadlock, and the match ended in a draw.
"I thought it was a good start to the year for us, and a good opportunity to see where we are at in terms of the rest of the competition," Howard said.
"It doesn't get much harder than matching it with last year's premiers."
