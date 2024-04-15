Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Dumbfounded:' Dolphins suffer buzzer-beater loss to Canberra Gunners Academy

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 15 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keondre Jackson fires the ball at the hoop. Picture by Emily Walker
Keondre Jackson fires the ball at the hoop. Picture by Emily Walker

The Port Macquarie Dolphins have faced a heartbreaking defeat at home against the undefeated Canberra Gunners Academy in the men's Waratah Basketball League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.