'Dumbfounded:' Dolphins suffer buzzer-beater loss to Canberra Gunners Academy

The Port Macquarie Dolphins have faced a heartbreaking defeat at home against the undefeated Canberra Gunners Academy in the men's Waratah Basketball League.
In a game that saw the lead change hands multiple times, the Dolphins found themselves ahead by a single point, 74-73, with just two seconds remaining.
However, a three-point buzzer-beater from the Gunners sealed the Dolphins' fate, ending the game in a 76-74 loss.
Port Macquarie Dolphins coach Nick Prior said the players were "dumbfounded" at the end of the game.
"It was a game for the books, it was about as close as you could get," he said. "It was neck-and-neck the whole game, and it played out that way in the dying stages.
"It ended up being a one-in-a-hundred shot that won them the game in the end."
Despite the loss, Prior said he was happy with his team's performance during the game.
"Result aside, we just have to take the positives from the game," he said. "We didn't leave any questions on the court.
"I think we took a step forward in terms of how we're playing, and I think it's now about maintaining and improving those standards."
The Dolphins' record now stands at three wins and three losses.
Prior said the team will need to build on their improvements and maintain their intensity in their upcoming games.
"The obvious concern is that we're three wins and three losses, but it's a long season, and we're hoping to continue to build throughout the year," he said.
Looking ahead, the Dolphins are focused on their upcoming match against Moss Vale, a team they defeated in the opening round.
"We need to build on the improvement we made this weekend," Prior said. "We need to keep that intensity and start getting some wins under our belt."
