Jean Cowan named as Port Macquarie's Parkinson's Community Hero

Jean Cowan has been named by the Port Macquarie Support Group as 2024's Parkinson's Community Hero to commemorate April as Parkinson's Awareness Month.
Parkinson's is a progressive, degenerative condition of the central nervous system.
Nerve cell damage in the brain causes dopamine levels to drop, leading to the symptoms of Parkinson's.
Parkinson's symptoms include tremors, slow movement, stiffness, and loss of balance. Also fatigue, apathy, depression, disturbed sleep, loss of sense of smell, and issues with speech and swallowing.
Symptoms can be managed with medication, exercise and other forms of therapy and support. However, as yet there is no cure.
Parkinson's NSW ran the Community Hero Program across the state which invited more than 70 Parkinson's Support Groups to nominate their local community heroes.
The hero could be any individual who has made contributions that improved the lives of local people living with Parkinson's.
Port Macquarie's Jean Cowan was nominated alongside Members of Parliament, health and aged care workers, allied health professionals.
President of the Port Macquarie Parkinson's Support Group, Kim Dahler said that Parkinson's is more prevalent than many common cancers combined.
"Diagnosis of Parkinson's can take years, and people can live with it for decades. That makes supporting wellbeing and independence priorities for people living with this misunderstood disease," she said.
During April, members of Parkinson's Support Groups are out in force, rallying support, holding barbeques, hosting morning teas and events, and providing information and education opportunities.
