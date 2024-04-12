Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council joins task force to weed-out invasive species

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:59pm, first published April 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of the Tropical Soda Apple aerial survey area, and below - Tropical Soda Apple plants. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
A map of the Tropical Soda Apple aerial survey area, and below - Tropical Soda Apple plants. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is joining the fight to eradicate an invasive weed species which is one of our region's greatest threats to valuable grazing land and river systems.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.