Go for GOLD: Two Aussie Olympians inspire resilience at Camp Quality

During a heartwarming visit, two Australian Olympians inspired and encouraged children at a Camp Quality excursion in Bonny Hills on Monday, April 15.
In a four day program, 35 kids facing cancer and their siblings from around the Mid North Coast aged seven to nine made positive new memories outside of the hospital.
Australian sprint kayak Olympian Jo Brigden-Jones (London 2012, Tokyo 2020) and skeleton Olympian Nick Timmings (Beijing 2022) gave a motivational presentation to the children.
"The Olympians gave the kids great messages of resilience, to believe in themselves, fight the battles, and go beyond the limits," volunteer Darren McGuinness said.
"That is the greatest message for these kids."
The camp theme 'Go for GOLD' was a massive hit and gave the children an opportunity to have a break from cancer and listen to inspirational stories.
The kids were thrilled by the opportunity to meet Australian Olympians, get inside details and ask their favourite questions.
"It is important for everyone to hear our stories," said Brigden-Jones.
"I think you can apply the same principles of how we achieved our goals of going to the Olympics in so many different ways.
"It doesn't have to be in sport, if you apply the principles of finding your passion, working hard and setting goals you can achieve big things in your area."
Most had not heard of the Winter Olympic sport of skeletons, and were intrigued to learn from Timmings.
"The most important thing is to not give up on yourself," he said.
"To find things you love doing and the reasons why you love doing it."
Timmings said he hoped the experience helped the children realise that everyone goes through tough times and it doesn't matter who you are.
"Even us Olympians can get really down on ourselves sometimes," he said. "But we always have to pick ourselves back up."
"So, keep picking yourself back up when you are having a bad time."
Camp Quality aims to bring positivity, fun and laughter back into the lives of kids ages 0 to 15 who are dealing with their own cancer diagnosis, or the diagnosis of a sibling or parent.
Camp Leader Lou Francis is proud of the work that they do and the joy that it brings to children.
"The kids get to come here and just be kids," she said. "They don't need to worry about the cancer and drama going on at home."
"They come here to have fun and it's a chance for them to connect with other kids who've been through shared experiences that they won't get in their schools."
Since arriving on Saturday, April 13, the kids have been busy going to the beach, playing soccer, having a disco, cultural experiences and even going to Stoney Aqua Park
"Having fun is a number one priority," McGuinness said.
"We are madly running around with the kids, kicking the ball and doing a bit of craft."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.