Port Pirates poised to defend Mid North Coast rugby union premiership title

By Mardi Borg
April 12 2024 - 10:00am
Port Macquarie Pirates first grade coach for 2024 Trent McBlane. Picture by Mardi Borg
Fresh off their triumphant 2023 Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division grand final victory over the Coffs Harbour Snappers, the Port Macquarie Pirates are poised to defend their title under the guidance of new head coach, Trent McBlane.

