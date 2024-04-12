Port Pirates poised to defend Mid North Coast rugby union premiership title

Fresh off their triumphant 2023 Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division grand final victory over the Coffs Harbour Snappers, the Port Macquarie Pirates are poised to defend their title under the guidance of new head coach, Trent McBlane.
McBlane, who has taken over the coaching reins from Cameron Gray, said he is confident in the team's ability to go back-to-back this year.
"I am just there as more of a guidance," he said. "The players know what to do, they know how to get the job done.
"The core team is the same as last year, there's a few new players and a few have left, but the leadership group is the same which helps the continuity of this season."
As the club gears up to also celebrate their 50-year anniversary, McBlane said the team is focused on not putting pressure on themselves and taking the season one step at a time.
"It's a big year for the club," he said. "We have that pressure to make this a good year on top of going back-to-back, but we are trying not to worry about it.
"The boys have made an effort to move forward with a clean slate. This is a new season."
The Pirates will host local arch-rivals Hastings Valley Vikings in the first round of the season on Saturday, April 13.
While McBlane is excited to kick start their season, he said the strong rivalry between the two clubs won't be a distraction for the team in the first round.
"Everyone loves a local rivalry, but it's just another team to us and we're not going to read too much into the first game."
