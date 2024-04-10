Man and woman charged after brazen armed robbery on Horton Street

A man and woman have appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court after being charged with an armed robbery on the Easter long weekend.
About 10.30pm on Saturday, March 30 emergency services were called to Horton Street, Port Macquarie, following reports of an aggravated robbery.
Police were told a man, allegedly armed with a knife, approached a 20-year-old man from behind and demanded cash.
A female associate of the armed man allegedly prevented other bystanders from intervening.
The couple fled with a sum of money. The man was shaken but not injured during the incident.
Following inquiries by officers from Mid North Coast Police District, about 10.40am on Tuesday, April 9 police located a 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman walking along Gordon Street, Port Macquarie.
They were arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where the man was charged with robbery whilst armed with an offensive weapon and custody of a knife in a public place.
The woman was charged with robbery in company, custody of a knife in a public place and possess prohibited drug.
They were both refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, April 10.
The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, May 23. The man was refused bail and remanded into custody to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on the same date.
