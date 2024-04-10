Court adjourns case involving man accused of accessing child abuse material

A case involving a Macleay Valley man charged with using a carrier service to access child abuse material has been adjourned.
Dondingalong man Robert Andrew Bolding, 46, has been charged with using a carrier service to access child abuse material between 10.32am and 1.02pm on January 4, 2023.
He is also facing eight charges for failing to comply with his reporting obligations under the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000 and has allegedly had a number of social media accounts under various names including Jack Jones, Steven Winston and Robert Bolding.
There is also an application for a child protection offender prohibition order.
Bolding, who is currently in custody, was not required to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Pauline Wright on Thursday, April 4.
Bolding, who previously chose to represent himself, had a lawyer representing him in the local court.
The prosecution sought a two week adjournment for the matter.
Bolding's lawyer did not oppose the adjournment.
Magistrate Wright adjourned the application for the child protection offender prohibition order and the case to April 18, 2024.
