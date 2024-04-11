Dolphins eager to take advantage of home game against Canberra Gunners

The Port Macquarie Dolphins are gearing up to host the Canberra Gunners Academy in a highly anticipated Waratah Basketball League clash at 4pm on Saturday, April 13.
The Dolphins are coming off a weekend of mixed results, where they narrowly lost 88-83 to St George Saints Red before bouncing back with a 67-96 victory against St George Saints White the following day.
Despite facing challenges last weekend, including a bus breakdown on their way to the doubleheader, Port Macquarie Dolphins coach Nick Prior said he was happy to see that the team showed improvement in their second game.
"The first game wasn't the result we wanted, but in the second game I thought we improved in the areas that we wanted to," he said.
Nick said the team is determined to capitalise on the home advantage against Canberra, who are unbeaten this season.
"It's tricky comparing results this early on in the season because we've played about five games whereas Canberra has only played two games so far.
"It's hard to get a level across some of the teams, but we know what Canberra is like from last year, and we're expecting a tough battle.
"The number one criteria that we want to do well in this weekend is rebounding. If we don't compete well in that area then we don't win our fair share of possession which puts pressure on all other areas of our game."
Prior said the team will play about two more games before they get some reinforcements with the likes of Logan Myers and Harry Bates returning from America where they play college basketball with the Central Maine Mustangs.
They will be joined by Port Macquarie junior player Darcy Pares who is also returning from America during the college basketball off-season.
"That will provide a well-needed boost, but we do want to take care of some results in the meantime," Prior said.
"Even if the results don't go our way, we do want to improve on some of those areas before the season starts to get away from us.
"The group should gain some confidence when the boys return from America, and we're very excited to see them join the team.
"They will be coming back with college basketball experience under their belts, so they should be in red-hot form when they return."
