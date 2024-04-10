New-look Port Macquarie Magpies ready to soar in 2024 AFL North Coast comp

New Port Macquarie Magpies coach, Greg Walsh, is hoping the new-look first grade team will have what it takes in the AFL North Coast competition.
Walsh relocated to Port Macquarie from Darwin nine months ago and has over 20 years experience with the sport.
"I moved to Port Macquarie to be closer to my parents after an opportunity came up here for work," he said.
He has previously been involved with AFL talent identification and junior football programs in the Northern Territory.
"At 22-years-old I coached the Northern Territory AFL side, which was a great achievement for me," Walsh said.
He then made the move into coaching senior teams.
"An opportunity came up here where they were looking for a coach," Walsh said.
The Port Macquarie Magpies made it to the grand final last year, but the Byron Bay side proved to be too strong.
"Last year they had a player-coach, and I have no idea how he managed to do both of those roles. He did a great job."
Walsh said he "grabbed the opportunity with both hands" to coach the Magpies.
"We have about seven or eight players from last year's team playing this opening game weekend.
"We have a lot of university students and new people who have moved to town who have joined the club."
Walsh said the players have been focusing on getting to know each other and learning everyone's abilities and how they work with each other as a team.
"We recently had a pre-season game against Newcastle and it was good to see how our players functioned as a team," he said.
The AFL North Coast competition gets underway on Saturday, April 13. The Magpies will play an away game at Coffs Harbour.
Troy Kelly has been named as the Magpies women's coach for 2024, with more players needed for the team. Reach out to the club through their Facebook page if interested.
