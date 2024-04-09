Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds across the Mid North Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds.
A low pressure system is forecast to develop off the east coast on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
It is expected to produce a vigorous southerly flow on its western flank, a BoM meteorologist said.
Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts of around 100km/h are possible between Wooli and Wattamolla.
The wind risk is expected to contract from the south to the Hunter and Mid North Coast districts around mid-morning on Wednesday.
"The winds are forecast to reach 80, 90 and maybe 100km/h right along the coast," BoM senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
"[The Mid North Coast forecast district] has a severe warning for southerly gales through Wednesday morning."
A separate hazardous surf warning has also been issued for the coastline.
Locations which may be affected include Sydney coast, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and The Entrance.
he State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.