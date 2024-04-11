Port Macquarie students get their hands dirty to feed our local koalas

Port Macquarie primary school students have participated in the new 'Aussie Kids Growing Koala Food Trees' program.
Under the guidance of Port Macquarie Landcare on Tuesday, April 9, students from Hastings Public School and Tacking Point Public School planted trees behind their schools.
The trees will become future food and habitats for koalas.
Port Macquarie Landcare members Janet Watson and Nick Layne were passionate about the project.
"The program is all about koala conservation," Ms Watson said. "The students will not just think about the cuddly koala but also the environment and the habitat.
"It increases the kids understanding of the environment," Mr Layne said.
Last year, the students collected and propagated seeds from Swamp Mahogany gumnuts they found around their school which have grown into mature seedlings.
Some of the seedlings were planted at their school, with the surplus donated to Koala Conservation Australia who provide food for the koalas at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
Hastings Public School's year 4 and 5 class have been eagerly learning about the local flora and fauna by completing research books and scavenger hunts in preparation to plant the trees.
Year 4 student Stella Hocking has participated in every aspect of the pilot program.
"My favourite part was planting the trees," Stella said.
Before this event, Stella was interested in gardening but had never planted trees before.
"I didn't know that there were so many types of seeds and that there were different seeds for different trees," Stella said.
Mr Layne said it was an amazing experience for the students as they can see the whole cycle from the hunt for seeds to watching the trees grow.
"We teach them about koalas and how to identify where they have been and look at their scratches and scats," he said.
"The children understand the different species and that not all eucalyptus species are koala food."
Hastings Public School Principal Kate Brace was proud of the students' dedication to the koala conservation project.
She said the initiative shows how students can have a significant impact on environmental conservation and the future.
"[Together with Port Macquarie Landcare, the students are taking] tangible steps towards preserving koala habitats and safeguarding these iconic Australian animals."
