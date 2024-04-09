Japanese Professor Takashi Toyonaga shares his expertise in Port Macquarie

World renowned gastroenterologist Professor Takashi Toyonaga visited Port Macquarie Private Hospital over the weekend of April 6-7 for a surgical conference.
Prof Toyonaga from Kobe University Hospital, Japan, is a pioneer in Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) and has trained doctors around the world in advanced endoscopic techniques including Port Macquarie's Associate Professor Stuart Kostalas.
Prof Toyonaga has visited Port Macquarie multiple times to teach and refine the work of A/Prof Kostalas in interventional endoscopy and the endoscopic resection of tissue.
In 2024, Prof Toyanaga returned to train the next generation of gastroenterologist's in a hands-on course alongside A/Prof Kostalas.
A/Prof Kostalas said to have an expert in the field come to Port Macquarie is invaluable.
"He is not only a friend and mentor, but a thought leader," he said.
"Prof Toyanaga comes and introduces the latest techniques in the field to our patients in Port Macquarie, which means we can deliver these higher quality intervention procedures which he has actually invented."
The procedures have revolutionised the treatment of early gastrointestinal tract cancers, can reduce a patients time in hospital, and prevent the need for surgery in suitable cases.
"This service does not exist in any other regional community except for Port Macquarie," A/Prof Kostalas said.
"In Port Macquarie we have a lot of people with early cancers of the gastrointestinal tract and other lesions that would otherwise get maximally invasive surgery.
"[Our work prevents] people from going to the cities, we prevent people from going through unnecessary procedures and minimise their hospital stay."
The course provided participants with invaluable practical experience by giving them the opportunity to practice on non-human models.
On Monday, April 8 A/Prof Kostalas also demonstrated techniques in a live session.
CEO of Port Macquarie Private Hospital, Moira Finch, said that the hospital enjoyed the opportunity to host a ground breaking interventionist surgical conference.
"Bringing these procedures to town has many direct benefits to patients especially not having to travel away from home," she said.
