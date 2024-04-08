Organisers 'Ride the Wave' of success as sun shines for music festival

The rain and clouds cleared just in time for Port Macquarie's annual Ride the Sound Wave music festival on Saturday, April 6.
The torrential rain and strong winds throughout Friday caused a sleepless night for organisers of the festival.
"The weather gods threw everything they could at us before the event," co-founder of the Make a Difference charity and event organiser Erin Denham said.
"We were determined to beat the rain and stage the event, and that's just what we were able to do."
Ms Denham said the blue skies on Saturday morning allowed volunteers to get started on the set-up for the festival.
However, some acts were cut from the line-up and the start time pushed from 2pm to 5.30pm due to weather.
"Unfortunately, because time was against us with bump-in, we had to make some last-minute changes and lose our earlier Kids Show with the Teeny Tiny Stevies and then Emily Wurramara and Round Mountain Girls from the later line-up."
About 2000 people attended the festival at Town Beach to see Xavier Rudd, The Dreggs and Mama Kin Spender.
"We all think that Xavier and his iconic 'Follow the Sun' tunes were our good luck charm," Ms Denham said.
Both Xavier Rudd and The Dreggs performed new music at the festival,
MAD, which was founded in 2016, currently feeds and supports homeless and marginalised people in the Hastings region.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets to the Ride the Sound Wave music festival will support the vital services that MAD provide throughout the year.
"Ride the Sound Wave raises vital funds for MAD," Ms Denham said.
Both the fundraising Ride the Wave Surf Pro and skate competitions also went ahead on Saturday, along with a new free Kombi Car show and shine and surfboard swap meet.
Organisers are now starting to look at booking acts for next year's festival.
