NSW SES advises Port Macquarie to stay informed on predicted minor flooding

The NSW SES have advised people in the Port Macquarie area to stay informed about predicted fast flowing minor flooding on the Hastings River.
Residents are advised to stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) online.
The BOM have advised that a weak trough lies on the far north coast between Thursday and Friday.
An inland trough is forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low pressure system on Friday, with the system expected to bring rain to much of the state in the coming few days including locally heavy falls in the east.
There is still uncertainty associated with the location and intensity of the heaviest falls.
The inland low and coastal trough are expected to move further south through Saturday with the rain easing over the NSW.
This rainfall has the potential to cause minor to moderate flooding along parts of the New South Wales coast and ranges from late Thursday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, NSW SES has said that Port Macquarie may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
