Get your gumboots and ponchos ready; Ride the Sound Wave to go ahead

As wild and wet weather sets in over the Mid North Coast, organisers of Ride the Sound Wave have confirmed the music festival will go ahead on Saturday, April 6.
In a statement released by the organisers, the festival planned for Town Beach will "go ahead as planned".
Ride the Sound Wave is part of the annual Ride the Wave festival that raises funds for local charity Make a Difference.
Founder of Make a Difference and Ride the Wave organiser Erin Denham said the set-up for the music festival has been moved forward to today, April 4, before heavier falls that are forecast for Friday.
"Knowing there was going to be a big dump of rain tomorrow, we've pulled our bump in forward already for staging and other elements, and have now battened down to ride the rain out on Friday," she said.
"The forecast is for easing of conditions and just scattered showers on Saturday, so we're not expecting any interruption to the great music events we have planned."
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is forecasting downpours in southern Queensland and eastern NSW, with rainfall totals forecast to reach 200 to 300 millimetres until April 6.
Ms Denham said organisers of Ride the Sound Wave are advising festival-goers to bring a poncho and umbrella "just in case".
"We hope Xavier and his iconic 'Follow the Sun' tunes are our good luck charm and that we even get some sunshine on Saturday," she said.
Organisers have also advised that the surfing part of the festival will also continue as planned over the coming days. However if conditions worsen and become dangerous in the water, a decision will be made at that time.
Gates will open to Ride The Sound Wave Kids from 10.15am on Saturday, April 6 with the Teeny Tiny Stevies on stage from 10.30am until 11.30am.
Gates will open for the main music festival at 2pm, with tickets to this event $100 adult, $55 youth 15-17, $40 for 6 - 14 with 5 and under free.
Tickets are still available from www.ridethesoundwave.com.au
Ride the Sound Wave will raise funds to help the Make A Difference (MAD) charity continue supporting the homeless and disadvantaged in the Hastings Valley.
