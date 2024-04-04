First grade coach hopes 'new blood' will help put Vikings 'back on top'

The new Hastings Valley Vikings first grade coach, Mark Howard, is hoping the team will be "back where they should be" in the upcoming Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division competition.
Howard has been involved in the Vikings club since 2001.
"I'd never played rugby before and the Vikings showed me how to play," he said.
He said he "fell in love" with the game and learnt everything he knows about rugby from the Vikings.
"I started coaching in 2014 after I got injured and wanted to still be involved in the game," Howard said.
Howard saw some success in coaching reserve grade before coaching first grade in 2016 and 2017.
"In 2016 and 2017 I was still mates with a lot of the players and there wasn't that separation between players and coach."
Now having more experience with coaching and "new blood" on the team, Howard believes the Vikings will have a strong season.
"Last year we finished last after a bit of the changing of the guard. The year before we won the grand final and a lot of guys decided to retire after that year," he said.
"This year we've secured some new guys and we've welcomed them with open arms."
The new-look first grade side have had a "really good pre-season".
"We've had some good consistent numbers at training and we've been focusing on trying to gel as a group," Howard said.
"We went out to Armidale and participated in a knock-out comp and we won three out of five games."
The team also travelled to Sydney a few weeks ago and played against Hunters Hill.
"It's been great to see our new guys play and show us what they're made of."
Howard said the first grade side are now gearing up for the start of the season.
"This year we don't have too many expectations, we want to bring the Vikings back to where they should be and we want to be one of the teams that other teams have to be at their best to play," he said.
"Regardless of the outcome, we just want to make sure that we give everyone a really good game of rugby and have a lot of fun."
The Vikings will take on the Port Pirates at their home ground on Saturday, April 13 for the first game of the season.
